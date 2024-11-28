Left Menu

Hemant Soren's Fourth Stint: Unifying Jharkhand Through Leadership

Hemant Soren is set to become Jharkhand's chief minister for the fourth time. His coalition triumphed in the recent elections, securing a significant majority. Soren emphasizes unity against division, with numerous political dignitaries expected at his swearing-in ceremony, signaling broad political support for his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-11-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 11:06 IST
Hemant Soren is poised to take the oath as Jharkhand's chief minister for the fourth time in a ceremony that promises grandeur and political heft. Notable attendees include AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee, affirming the significance of this political event.

The ceremony will be conducted by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar at 4 pm. Soren's recent electoral success, in which he retained the Barhait seat against BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom, underscored his political clout. His party's alliance secured a commanding victory with 56 seats in the 81-member assembly.

In the lead-up to the event, Soren highlighted the indomitable unity of Jharkhand's people amidst attempts to silence them. His comments, resonating with defiance against BJP-led strategies, set the stage for a leadership style centered on resilience and solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

