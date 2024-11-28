ICC Takes Decisive Step: Arrest Warrant Sought for Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor is pressing for an arrest warrant against Myanmar's leader and military head, Min Aung Hlaing. The move follows accusations of crimes against humanity regarding the alleged persecution of the Rohingya people, the largest stateless population globally.

More than 730,000 Rohingya escaped Myanmar into Bangladesh in 2017 to flee a military campaign led by Min Aung Hlaing. The United Nations has labeled the situation as 'ethnic cleansing,' citing atrocities such as mass killings and sexual violence. While Myanmar denies these allegations, the ICC is pressing for accountability.

The prosecutor's action has generated varied reactions globally. While some advocate for swift justice, others warn of the complexities involved in bringing Hlaing to trial, particularly given his limited international travel and Myanmar's stance on the ICC's authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)