Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has announced a temporary successor to take over his role if he departs, in a move aimed at mitigating fears of a leadership vacuum. The chairman of the Palestinian National Council is set to act as interim president for no longer than 90 days, during which time elections should be organized, according to Abbas' statement released late Wednesday.

Rawhi Fattouh, the current chairman, is designated as the temporary leader, though there is still a lack of clarity regarding a permanent successor for the 89-year-old President Abbas, who has been dealing with health issues. These questions arose despite Saudi Arabian pressure on Abbas earlier this month to appoint a deputy.

In the event of a power shift, Israel's Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter stated that the Israeli army would intervene if a Hamas member attempts a presidential takeover. Despite being elected in 2005, no new presidential ballot has been conducted, and Abbas faces declining popularity, with a recent poll showing 89% of West Bank Palestinians wanting his resignation.

