Hemant Soren Returns as Chief Minister in Jharkhand's Grand Ceremony

Hemant Soren, leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a spectacular ceremony attended by several notable figures from the INDIA bloc. The swearing-in was conducted by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

The ceremony, held at Morabadi ground in Ranchi, featured attendance from major political figures including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Soren's latest tenure as chief minister brings his leadership to a fourth term.

Before taking the oath, Soren visited his father, JMM president Shibu Soren. He secured his role by winning the Barhait seat against BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by 39,791 votes. The JMM-led coalition achieved a significant victory in the elections, claiming 56 out of 81 seats, while the BJP-led NDA obtained 24 seats.

