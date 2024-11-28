Left Menu

Hemant Soren Returns as Chief Minister in Jharkhand's Grand Ceremony

Hemant Soren took oath as Jharkhand's chief minister in a grand event with the presence of prominent INDIA bloc leaders. This marks his fourth term. Soren retained his Barhait seat and led the JMM alliance to a decisive victory in the state assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:13 IST
Hemant Soren, leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a spectacular ceremony attended by several notable figures from the INDIA bloc. The swearing-in was conducted by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

The ceremony, held at Morabadi ground in Ranchi, featured attendance from major political figures including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Soren's latest tenure as chief minister brings his leadership to a fourth term.

Before taking the oath, Soren visited his father, JMM president Shibu Soren. He secured his role by winning the Barhait seat against BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by 39,791 votes. The JMM-led coalition achieved a significant victory in the elections, claiming 56 out of 81 seats, while the BJP-led NDA obtained 24 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

