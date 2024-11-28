Left Menu

Ghulam Nabi Azad Warns Against Religious Polarisation Amid Sambhal Violence

DPAP chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad, cautions against religious polarisation in response to Sambhal violence, emphasizing unity. He highlights the necessity of restoring statehood in Jammu and Kashmir for its people's welfare.

Updated: 28-11-2024 16:48 IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad Warns Against Religious Polarisation Amid Sambhal Violence
DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad addressed reporters in Jammu regarding recent violence in Sambhal, stressing that religious polarisation poses a threat to national unity and integrity.

Azad highlighted concerns about the violent incident in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, where four people were killed amid tensions during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

He also reiterated the longstanding demand for statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, arguing it is crucial for the region's welfare.

