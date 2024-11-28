Shocking Election Upset Spurs Calls for Recount in Romania

Romania's top court is set to request a vote recount in the first round of its presidential election, following a surprise victory for a far-right candidate, as reported by Digi24 TV citing court insiders.

The Constitutional Court's spokesperson has neither confirmed nor denied these reports. Independent far-right candidate Calin Georgescu, previously polling in single digits, achieved an unforeseen win in the European Union and NATO member state.

Georgescu is slated to face centrist Elena Lasconi in a run-off on December 8, after 9.46 million votes were cast. His campaign's strong performance among youth and expatriate voters, bolstered by TikTok, has drawn scrutiny, with some officials calling for its suspension pending an investigation.

