Shocking Election Upset Spurs Calls for Recount in Romania
Romania faces controversy as its top court considers a recount following a surprising first-round presidential election victory for far-right candidate Calin Georgescu. The election, influenced by social media campaigns, particularly on TikTok, has raised questions of fairness and prompted calls for digital platform investigations.
Romania's top court is set to request a vote recount in the first round of its presidential election, following a surprise victory for a far-right candidate, as reported by Digi24 TV citing court insiders.
The Constitutional Court's spokesperson has neither confirmed nor denied these reports. Independent far-right candidate Calin Georgescu, previously polling in single digits, achieved an unforeseen win in the European Union and NATO member state.
Georgescu is slated to face centrist Elena Lasconi in a run-off on December 8, after 9.46 million votes were cast. His campaign's strong performance among youth and expatriate voters, bolstered by TikTok, has drawn scrutiny, with some officials calling for its suspension pending an investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
