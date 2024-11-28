Left Menu

Cracks in Maha Vikas Aghadi After Election Defeat

Fissures have appeared in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi post-Maharashtra assembly polls defeat. Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve suggests Congress's overconfidence after Lok Sabha elections contributed to the loss. Despite winning 30 Lok Sabha seats, MVA secured only 49 out of 288 assembly seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:37 IST
Following a disappointing performance in the Maharashtra assembly elections, cracks have appeared within the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve hinted that the Congress's overconfidence after its Lok Sabha success contributed to the defeat.

Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council, pointed out that some Congress leaders had started discussing ministerial portfolios even before securing victory, with ten leaders allegedly eyeing the chief minister's post.

Notably, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, despite winning 30 of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats, managed to secure only 49 of the 288 assembly seats. Danve contends that Uddhav Thackeray's potential candidacy could have swayed more votes in their favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

