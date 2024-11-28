Cracks in Maha Vikas Aghadi After Election Defeat

Following a disappointing performance in the Maharashtra assembly elections, cracks have appeared within the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve hinted that the Congress's overconfidence after its Lok Sabha success contributed to the defeat.

Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council, pointed out that some Congress leaders had started discussing ministerial portfolios even before securing victory, with ten leaders allegedly eyeing the chief minister's post.

Notably, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, despite winning 30 of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats, managed to secure only 49 of the 288 assembly seats. Danve contends that Uddhav Thackeray's potential candidacy could have swayed more votes in their favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)