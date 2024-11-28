Left Menu

BJP's Bengal Breakthrough: Harnessing Minority Votes for Political Progress

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, suggests that BJP can secure more minority-dominated seats by campaigning vigorously. He credits beneficiary schemes for BJP's minority support, while reaffirming the party's anti-appeasement stance. Sarma addresses the necessity for a cabinet reshuffle and updates bridge projects for future infrastructure development.

Claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 30,000–40,000 votes per minority seat during the last Lok Sabha polls in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday emphasized the potential success that vigorous campaigning could yield in these constituencies.

Speaking to the press after inspecting a bridge construction site, Sarma explained that BJP's inability to capture minority-dominated seats was due to a lack of aggressive outreach. 'An assertive approach to seeking votes could lead to winning more constituencies,' he remarked.

The Chief Minister outlined that BJP's success in garnering minority support stems from beneficiary schemes like 'Orunodoi' and 'Nijut Moina,' and highlighted ongoing developmental projects, while maintaining a firm stance against appeasement politics. He also discussed potential cabinet reshuffles and provided updates on key infrastructure projects in Assam.

