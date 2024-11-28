Putin Praises Trump Amidst Security Concerns
President Vladimir Putin commended U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as an experienced and intelligent politician while expressing concerns about his safety following assassination attempts. Putin also highlighted the harsh criticism faced by Trump’s family during the U.S. election campaign, expressing his surprise over the scrutiny directed at them.
In a notable statement from Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as a seasoned and astute leader. Putin raised concerns about Trump's safety amid attempts on his life.
The Russian leader also expressed shock at the intense criticism directed towards Trump's family during the U.S. election campaign.
Putin's remarks underline the complex dynamics of international politics as Trump prepares to assume the presidency amidst security challenges and political rivalry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
