Putin Praises Trump Amidst Security Concerns

In a notable statement from Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as a seasoned and astute leader. Putin raised concerns about Trump's safety amid attempts on his life.

The Russian leader also expressed shock at the intense criticism directed towards Trump's family during the U.S. election campaign.

Putin's remarks underline the complex dynamics of international politics as Trump prepares to assume the presidency amidst security challenges and political rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)