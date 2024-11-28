Left Menu

Putin's Praise and Concerns for Trump’s Safety Amid Political Turmoil

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken highly of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, noting his intelligence but raising concerns about repeated assassination attempts. Putin criticized the US election process, calling it uncivilized, and condemned the treatment of Trump's family. He also discussed implications of US-Russia relations amid Ukraine tensions.

In a stunning revelation, Russian President Vladimir Putin extolled U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, labeling him an intelligent and seasoned politician despite fears for his safety following multiple assassination attempts.

Putin, speaking at a summit in Kazakhstan, expressed shock at the uncivilized methods employed during the U.S. election campaign, referencing attempts on Trump's life. He described the political atmosphere as dark and alarming.

Moreover, Putin condemned the harsh criticism aimed at Trump's family, drawing a comparison with standards even criminals wouldn't stoop to in Russia's political arena. He also speculated on U.S.-Russia relations, highlighting potential strategies involving the Ukraine conflict.

