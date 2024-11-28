Left Menu

AUR Rises: Romania's Political Landscape Shifts

A recent poll indicates that Romania's hard-right Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR) is leading the parliamentary election race. The survey suggests AUR could outperform the ruling Social Democrats, with the Liberals and Save Romania Union trailing behind.

Romania's hard-right Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR) is poised to lead the Dec. 1 parliamentary election, according to a recent survey by AtlasIntel.

The poll, conducted from Nov. 26-28, reveals that AUR could secure 22.4% of votes, surpassing the 21.4% expected for the ruling Social Democrats (PSD).

The PSD's coalition partner, the Liberals, are projected to garner 13.4%, while the opposition Save Romania Union (USR) is forecasted to receive 17.5%.

