AUR Rises: Romania's Political Landscape Shifts

Romania's hard-right Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR) is poised to lead the Dec. 1 parliamentary election, according to a recent survey by AtlasIntel.

The poll, conducted from Nov. 26-28, reveals that AUR could secure 22.4% of votes, surpassing the 21.4% expected for the ruling Social Democrats (PSD).

The PSD's coalition partner, the Liberals, are projected to garner 13.4%, while the opposition Save Romania Union (USR) is forecasted to receive 17.5%.

(With inputs from agencies.)