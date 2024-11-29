Cyprus Charts Potential NATO Path Amid Military Upgrades
Cyprus may seek NATO membership following military upgrades supported by the US. President Nikos Christodoulides announced this shift, ending speculation after his meeting with President Biden. Despite Turkey's objections and Cyprus' historical neutrality, NATO membership remains a possibility, pending resolution of political issues.
Cyprus is considering NATO membership once its military aligns with the alliance's standards, aided by US support. President Nikos Christodoulides revealed these plans, concluding weeks of speculation after discussions with President Joe Biden.
This strategic shift challenges Cyprus' traditional neutrality, rooted in the Cold War, despite Turkey's expected objections. Turkey, with over 35,000 troops in northern Cyprus, deems any application to NATO unacceptable, potentially impacting peace efforts on the island.
While Cyprus navigates potential Turkish resistance, talks with the US and EU aim to bolster its defense posture, aligning the island closer to Western military frameworks.
