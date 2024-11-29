Maharashtra's Political Shake-up: New Power Dynamics Unfold

In a significant political development, Maharashtra's outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, convened with Union Home Minister Amit Shah late Thursday night. This high-level meeting aimed at finalizing a power-sharing pact following the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's sweeping victory in the state assembly elections.

Fadnavis, a veteran leader who has previously held the chief minister's office, is reportedly the front-runner for the role once more. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar, the sitting deputy chief minister, stated that the allocation of ministerial positions among BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP is a priority topic of discussion in their Delhi meeting with key political figures.

As political leaders deliberate, it is anticipated that a new government could be in place by December 2nd. The extended negotiations included considerations of Maharashtra's complex social dynamics, potentially influencing the decision of who will become the next chief minister from within community lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)