Lunch Diplomacy: Amit Shah's Visit to Raigad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended a lunch hosted by NCP MP Sunil Tatkare during his visit to Raigad, amid political tension over guardian minister appointments. Despite claims of a non-political meeting, the gathering drew attention due to ongoing disputes within the Mahayuti alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raigad | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:32 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a luncheon hosted by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Sunil Tatkare in Raigad district, amidst the backdrop of political tension. The meeting held on Saturday assumed significance due to disagreements among Mahayuti allies concerning the appointment of guardian ministers for Raigad and Nashik districts.

While Tatkare insisted there was no political agenda behind the gathering, the presence of key political figures, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, did not go unnoticed. The lunch took place after a commemorative event at Raigad fort marking the 345th death anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The political dynamics within the ruling Mahayuti alliance – comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP – remain complex. Despite assertions to the contrary, speculation continues about the jockeying for the Raigad district guardian minister position.

