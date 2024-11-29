Left Menu

Biden Urges Trump to Rethink Tariff Strategy

President Joe Biden expressed hope that President-elect Donald Trump would reconsider imposing tariffs on Mexico and Canada, fearing it would harm relationships with close allies. Trump aims for tariffs to curb drugs and migrants. Biden emphasizes maintaining smooth transitions and strong diplomatic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 01:46 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 01:46 IST
Biden Urges Trump to Rethink Tariff Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a statement on Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden urged President-elect Donald Trump to reconsider his plans to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada. Biden warned that such a move could disrupt crucial relationships with the nation's close allies. Speaking from Nantucket, Massachusetts, Biden expressed concern over potential economic repercussions.

Trump announced his intention to enforce tariffs on Mexico and Canada if they failed to control drug and migrant movements across the border, which could violate the existing U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Although discussions with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum didn't specifically involve tariffs, Trump claimed new immigration enforcement assurances.

Biden also highlighted his administration's efforts in improving U.S. relations globally, referencing recent developments in the Middle East and his diplomatic connections with China. Having recently spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden noted the establishment of strengthened communication channels to prevent misunderstandings as crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024