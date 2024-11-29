Biden Urges Trump to Rethink Tariff Strategy

In a statement on Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden urged President-elect Donald Trump to reconsider his plans to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada. Biden warned that such a move could disrupt crucial relationships with the nation's close allies. Speaking from Nantucket, Massachusetts, Biden expressed concern over potential economic repercussions.

Trump announced his intention to enforce tariffs on Mexico and Canada if they failed to control drug and migrant movements across the border, which could violate the existing U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Although discussions with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum didn't specifically involve tariffs, Trump claimed new immigration enforcement assurances.

Biden also highlighted his administration's efforts in improving U.S. relations globally, referencing recent developments in the Middle East and his diplomatic connections with China. Having recently spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden noted the establishment of strengthened communication channels to prevent misunderstandings as crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)