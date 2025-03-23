In a recent meeting, Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged for dialogue over confrontation with the United States, as he met with US Senator Steve Daines in Beijing. Amidst escalating friction over trade tariffs and the illegal fentanyl trade, both countries face significant challenges.

Senator Daines, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, emphasized Trump's 'America First' agenda. His visit follows rising tensions as both nations have imposed tariffs, affecting global economic stability. Daines met with several Chinese officials, addressing issues related to fentanyl precursors.

Li's call to action stresses global cooperation under fair competition rules, inviting entrepreneurs to sustain economic globalization. China's recent report outlines its efforts against illegal fentanyl trade, reinforcing its commitment to cooperation while opposing US pressure tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)