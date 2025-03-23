Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

On a windy day at San Francisco Bay, Canada's SailGP team emerged as early leaders in the fifth round of the season. With skipper Giles Scott at the helm, they overcame early setbacks to win two out of four races, clinching 35 points to top the standings.

Their main rivals, the Australians, delivered consistent performances but found themselves three points behind after four races. Meanwhile, France, led by Quentin Delapierre, initially showed promise with a race win but suffered a late error in the fourth race, leaving them fourth overall.

New Zealand and Britain continue to chase the pack, while the United States had a day to forget, plagued by penalties and technical issues. The Danish team remains sidelined due to ongoing repairs from a previous incident.

