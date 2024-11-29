Left Menu

Biden Condemns Russian Attack as 'Outrageous'

U.S. President Joe Biden described Russia's overnight aerial attack against Ukraine as 'outrageous.' Biden emphasized the need to support Ukraine, highlighting the bravery and determination of its people. He affirmed U.S. solidarity with over 50 countries in support of Ukraine's fight for freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 03:10 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 03:10 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned Russia's latest aerial assault on Ukraine as 'outrageous,' underlining the urgency of international support for the Ukrainian people.

In a statement from the White House, Biden stressed that Russia consistently underestimates the courage and resilience of the Ukrainians.

The United States joins over 50 nations in backing Ukraine's fight for sovereignty and freedom, Biden affirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

