Exiled into Statelessness: Nicaraguans' Struggle for Identity and Freedom
Sergio Mena, a rural activist from Nicaragua, was forced into exile after being imprisoned and tortured for resisting President Daniel Ortega. Stripped of citizenship along with hundreds of others, Mena remains stateless and faces numerous struggles as the Nicaraguan government continues oppressive policies against dissent.
Sergio Mena's world changed dramatically within hours. A rural activist opposing President Daniel Ortega, Mena fled Nicaragua in 2018 amid a sweeping crackdown on dissent. Upon his return from Costa Rica in 2021, he was imprisoned, allegedly tortured, and later rendered stateless.
Now in Guatemala, Mena is among hundreds stripped of Nicaraguan citizenship, joining millions worldwide facing similar stateless struggles. Without valid documents, they confront barriers to jobs, education, and healthcare, with the implication being that citizenship must be earned.
The Ortega administration continues to strip Nicaraguans of their citizenship, extending trauma beyond borders. Some speculate it's an attempt to mitigate international backlash while clinging to power. This unsettling tale highlights the enduring plight of statelessness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
