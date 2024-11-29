Exiled into Statelessness: Nicaraguans' Struggle for Identity and Freedom

Sergio Mena's world changed dramatically within hours. A rural activist opposing President Daniel Ortega, Mena fled Nicaragua in 2018 amid a sweeping crackdown on dissent. Upon his return from Costa Rica in 2021, he was imprisoned, allegedly tortured, and later rendered stateless.

Now in Guatemala, Mena is among hundreds stripped of Nicaraguan citizenship, joining millions worldwide facing similar stateless struggles. Without valid documents, they confront barriers to jobs, education, and healthcare, with the implication being that citizenship must be earned.

The Ortega administration continues to strip Nicaraguans of their citizenship, extending trauma beyond borders. Some speculate it's an attempt to mitigate international backlash while clinging to power. This unsettling tale highlights the enduring plight of statelessness.

