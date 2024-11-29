Left Menu

Exiled into Statelessness: Nicaraguans' Struggle for Identity and Freedom

Sergio Mena, a rural activist from Nicaragua, was forced into exile after being imprisoned and tortured for resisting President Daniel Ortega. Stripped of citizenship along with hundreds of others, Mena remains stateless and faces numerous struggles as the Nicaraguan government continues oppressive policies against dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guatemalacity | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:00 IST
Exiled into Statelessness: Nicaraguans' Struggle for Identity and Freedom

Sergio Mena's world changed dramatically within hours. A rural activist opposing President Daniel Ortega, Mena fled Nicaragua in 2018 amid a sweeping crackdown on dissent. Upon his return from Costa Rica in 2021, he was imprisoned, allegedly tortured, and later rendered stateless.

Now in Guatemala, Mena is among hundreds stripped of Nicaraguan citizenship, joining millions worldwide facing similar stateless struggles. Without valid documents, they confront barriers to jobs, education, and healthcare, with the implication being that citizenship must be earned.

The Ortega administration continues to strip Nicaraguans of their citizenship, extending trauma beyond borders. Some speculate it's an attempt to mitigate international backlash while clinging to power. This unsettling tale highlights the enduring plight of statelessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024