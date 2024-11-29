BJP Legislators Stage Walkout Over Denied Adjournment Motion in West Bengal Assembly

BJP legislators staged a dramatic walkout from the West Bengal Assembly on Friday. This move came after Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay denied their request to present an adjournment motion concerning alleged attacks on religious sites during recent puja celebrations.

Led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP members were outraged by the decision, arguing that the matter was not adequately addressed during previous discussions. In protest, around 40 BJP MLAs displayed placards with slogans, urging the state government to take action against the alleged attacks.

The legislative chaos highlights the intensifying political tensions in West Bengal, with the BJP accusing the state government of failing to protect religious rights and demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation if these incidents continued. The Speaker reprimanded the BJP for their approach, warning of future repercussions for such behavior.

