Left Menu

BJP Legislators Stage Walkout Over Denied Adjournment Motion in West Bengal Assembly

BJP legislators walked out of the West Bengal Assembly after their plea to table an adjournment motion against alleged attacks on religious places during recent pujas was rejected by the Speaker. The opposition demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if she couldn't ensure citizens' safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:28 IST
BJP Legislators Stage Walkout Over Denied Adjournment Motion in West Bengal Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

BJP legislators staged a dramatic walkout from the West Bengal Assembly on Friday. This move came after Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay denied their request to present an adjournment motion concerning alleged attacks on religious sites during recent puja celebrations.

Led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP members were outraged by the decision, arguing that the matter was not adequately addressed during previous discussions. In protest, around 40 BJP MLAs displayed placards with slogans, urging the state government to take action against the alleged attacks.

The legislative chaos highlights the intensifying political tensions in West Bengal, with the BJP accusing the state government of failing to protect religious rights and demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation if these incidents continued. The Speaker reprimanded the BJP for their approach, warning of future repercussions for such behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024