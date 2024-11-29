Karnataka CM Urges PM for Farming and Infrastructure Support

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging rectification in the short term farm loan limit and seeking Rs 10,000 crore in financial support. The state is also seeking immediate clearances for the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Kalasa Bandhuri projects. Siddaramaiah has pushed forward multiple critical interventions that target key sectors including agriculture, water resources, and urban infrastructure.

During the meeting at the Parliament complex, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy CM and Irrigation Minister D K Shivakumar, Energy Minister K J George, and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh. A significant concern was the drastic reduction in Short Term Agricultural Credit Limit from NABARD, posing a potential threat to farmers' access to essential loans.

Highlighting the importance of the Upper Bhadra Project, Siddaramaiah stressed the need for Rs 5,300 crore to irrigate drought-prone areas in central Karnataka. Other priorities included clearances for water projects on the Kaveri and Mahadayi rivers. Additional support was urged for Bengaluru's transport and city infrastructure. Siddaramaiah also addressed fiscal grievances with the 15th Finance Commission, seeking a rectified allocation formula.

