Punjab MPs Protest Over Paddy Procurement Delay and Farmer Compensation

Congress MPs from Punjab protested in Parliament, highlighting issues with paddy procurement and fertiliser shortage. They demand compensation for farmers forced to sell below MSP and probe into those buying crops below it. Calls for a loan waiver and improved arrangements were also made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Congress Members of Parliament from Punjab organized a protest within the Parliament complex, drawing attention to the delayed procurement of paddy and a shortage of fertiliser. The MPs demanded government compensation for farmers who were compelled to sell their produce below the minimum support price (MSP).

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Ludhiana's Congress MP and Punjab's party chief, accused both the BJP-led Union government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of failing to address the situation. Warring highlighted cases where farmers, including those who spent Diwali night at Mandi, had to sell their crops at prices below the MSP. He urged the central government to form a committee to investigate these transactions.

Fatehgarh Sahib's Congress MP, Amar Singh, pointed out that it's unprecedented for paddy procurement to be mishandled, causing farmers to sell 8-10% below the MSP. Dharamvira Gandhi, another Congress MP, proposed a loan waiver for northern farmers, emphasizing unresolved labor and logistical issues. The MPs displayed placards demanding fertiliser and criticized procurement failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

