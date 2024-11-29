Left Menu

Taiwanese Leader's U.S. Stopovers Stir Tensions with China

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's stopovers in Hawaii and Guam during his South Pacific trip have drawn criticism from China. While Lai visits Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau, Beijing objects to interactions between the US and Taiwan. China's response highlights ongoing tensions over Taiwan's diplomatic status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:08 IST
Taiwanese Leader's U.S. Stopovers Stir Tensions with China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's travel plans, including stopovers in Hawaii and Guam, have sparked criticism from China as he embarks on a journey to strengthen ties with diplomatic allies in the South Pacific.

The trip, set to commence on Saturday, includes visits to the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau. These countries remain among the few formal diplomatic allies of Taiwan, an island under constant pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its territory.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized the importance of the US handling the Taiwan issue cautiously, warning against Taiwan's independence and supporting China's peaceful reunification. The situation underscores Taiwan's ongoing efforts to maintain its international presence amid Chinese diplomatic pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024