Taiwanese Leader's U.S. Stopovers Stir Tensions with China

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's travel plans, including stopovers in Hawaii and Guam, have sparked criticism from China as he embarks on a journey to strengthen ties with diplomatic allies in the South Pacific.

The trip, set to commence on Saturday, includes visits to the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau. These countries remain among the few formal diplomatic allies of Taiwan, an island under constant pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its territory.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized the importance of the US handling the Taiwan issue cautiously, warning against Taiwan's independence and supporting China's peaceful reunification. The situation underscores Taiwan's ongoing efforts to maintain its international presence amid Chinese diplomatic pressure.

