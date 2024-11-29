Left Menu

Espionage Escalation: Russian Sabotage in Europe

Britain's foreign spy chief, Richard Moore, has accused Russia of escalating a reckless sabotage campaign across Europe, accompanied by nuclear threats to deter support for Ukraine. Moore warned that if Russia succeeds in making Ukraine a vassal state, global security risks will increase, involving China, North Korea, and Iran. He emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine to prevent further destabilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's foreign spy chief denounced Russia's intensifying sabotage activities in Europe. Richard Moore, head of the Secret Intelligence Service, exposed a 'reckless' campaign by Russia aimed at deterring support for Ukraine through nuclear threats.

In his Paris speech, Moore warned that if Russia succeeds in subjugating Ukraine, global security, including that of Europe and the transatlantic alliance, will be severely compromised. He highlighted the broader implications of Russia's aggression.

Moore's remarks aim to galvanize European allies and address skepticism within the incoming U.S. administration. His concerns were echoed by other Western intelligence leaders amid increasing Russian hostile activities, which Moscow continues to deny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

