Espionage Escalation: Russian Sabotage in Europe

Britain's foreign spy chief denounced Russia's intensifying sabotage activities in Europe. Richard Moore, head of the Secret Intelligence Service, exposed a 'reckless' campaign by Russia aimed at deterring support for Ukraine through nuclear threats.

In his Paris speech, Moore warned that if Russia succeeds in subjugating Ukraine, global security, including that of Europe and the transatlantic alliance, will be severely compromised. He highlighted the broader implications of Russia's aggression.

Moore's remarks aim to galvanize European allies and address skepticism within the incoming U.S. administration. His concerns were echoed by other Western intelligence leaders amid increasing Russian hostile activities, which Moscow continues to deny.

(With inputs from agencies.)