BJP Celebrates By-Election Triumph in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana administered the oath to new BJP and RLD MLAs after by-elections. The BJP won six seats, while the RLD took one. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the victory as a testament to development and vowed an even greater win in the 2027 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:05 IST
  • India

In a ceremonious event on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana swore in the newly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The by-election, conducted on November 20, saw BJP secure six seats with one going to RLD. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, present at the event, lauded it as a victory for state development and the people's trust. He predicted an even broader success for BJP in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Addressing a celebration at BJP headquarters, Adityanath criticized opposition parties for unfounded allegations and highlighted strategic planning as the key to BJP's recent wins. He urged the new MLAs to work closely with the public and the party organization to ensure continued success and a dominant victory in future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

