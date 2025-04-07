Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Erupts Over Waqf Act Discussion

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly experienced a brief adjournment due to a dispute over discussing the Waqf (Amendment) Act during the question hour. The Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, denied the motion citing sub judice status, leading to protests from various parties and a 15-minute halt.

Updated: 07-04-2025 10:57 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly faced a temporary adjournment of 15 minutes on Monday as Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather dismissed a proposal to suspend question hour in favor of debating the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

This marks the first instance of adjournment during the current Budget session. As the session commenced, National Conference members, spearheaded by Nazir Gurezi and Tanvir Sadiq, sought to pause proceedings and discuss the Waqf law. This motion, supported by members from the NC, Congress, and independents, met resistance from the BJP, stirring a vocal dispute that lasted over two minutes.

Rather cited Rule 58, emphasizing the Bill's sub judice nature as grounds for dismissal. Protests ensued from the NC, Congress, and PDP factions, who converged at the well of the house, prompting the Speaker to call for a brief adjournment.

