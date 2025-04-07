Left Menu

Fiery Debates and Protests Erupt in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Amendment Bill

Intense protests and debates unfolded in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as the National Conference demanded a discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather rejected the request, citing ongoing legal proceedings. Controversy intensified, highlighting cultural sensitivities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 12:09 IST
Fiery Debates and Protests Erupt in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Amendment Bill
JKNC MLA Tanvir Sadiq (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A heated confrontation erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday, as members of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and its allies fervently demanded an adjournment motion concerning the Waqf Amendment Bill. JKNC MLA Tanvir Sadiq clarified that the motion was not intended to challenge Parliament's authority but to voice the sentiments of the people.

Labeling the issue as immensely emotional and sensitive due to the state's Muslim-majority population, Sadiq emphasized the Assembly's role as the primary platform for expressing public concerns, especially on culturally significant matters. Despite Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather citing the sub judice nature of the bill in the Supreme Court as grounds for rejection, chaos ensued as opposing members continued their protests.

The controversy coincided with widespread dissent from opposing MLAs, who decried the Speaker's decision. Historical context added fuel to the legislative fire, as President Droupadi Murmu had previously ratified the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, amidst close votes in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the budget session, aiming at reforming the management of waqf properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025