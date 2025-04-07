Fiery Debates and Protests Erupt in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Amendment Bill

A heated confrontation erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday, as members of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and its allies fervently demanded an adjournment motion concerning the Waqf Amendment Bill. JKNC MLA Tanvir Sadiq clarified that the motion was not intended to challenge Parliament's authority but to voice the sentiments of the people.

Labeling the issue as immensely emotional and sensitive due to the state's Muslim-majority population, Sadiq emphasized the Assembly's role as the primary platform for expressing public concerns, especially on culturally significant matters. Despite Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather citing the sub judice nature of the bill in the Supreme Court as grounds for rejection, chaos ensued as opposing members continued their protests.

The controversy coincided with widespread dissent from opposing MLAs, who decried the Speaker's decision. Historical context added fuel to the legislative fire, as President Droupadi Murmu had previously ratified the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, amidst close votes in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the budget session, aiming at reforming the management of waqf properties.

