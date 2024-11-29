Left Menu

WTO's Okonjo-Iweala: A Second Term Amid Trade Wars

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala secures a second term as WTO chief, facing challenges as trade tensions between the U.S. and China escalate. Despite limited progress under Biden, Okonjo-Iweala aims to address trade frictions using WTO's platform. Her tenure coincides with Donald Trump's return to the U.S. presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:05 IST
WTO's Okonjo-Iweala: A Second Term Amid Trade Wars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been reappointed for a second term, coinciding with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming administration. Analysts forecast a challenging path for the WTO, as trade wars loom with Trump's threats of tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China.

Okonjo-Iweala, renowned for her historic appointment in 2021 as the WTO's first female and African director-general, received widespread backing. She aimed to complete "unfinished business" upon her reappointment, with no opposing candidates. Her appointment was expedited to prevent potential obstruction by Trump.

Even during Biden's presidency, WTO negotiations saw limited progress, though some deals were achieved in Geneva in 2022. Efforts to revamp the WTO's dispute settlement system have faltered, with challenges anticipated as Trump's trade team targets China's developing country status. However, Okonjo-Iweala is poised to keep the WTO relevant by addressing trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024