WTO's Okonjo-Iweala: A Second Term Amid Trade Wars

World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been reappointed for a second term, coinciding with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming administration. Analysts forecast a challenging path for the WTO, as trade wars loom with Trump's threats of tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China.

Okonjo-Iweala, renowned for her historic appointment in 2021 as the WTO's first female and African director-general, received widespread backing. She aimed to complete "unfinished business" upon her reappointment, with no opposing candidates. Her appointment was expedited to prevent potential obstruction by Trump.

Even during Biden's presidency, WTO negotiations saw limited progress, though some deals were achieved in Geneva in 2022. Efforts to revamp the WTO's dispute settlement system have faltered, with challenges anticipated as Trump's trade team targets China's developing country status. However, Okonjo-Iweala is poised to keep the WTO relevant by addressing trade tensions.

