WTO's Okonjo-Iweala: A Second Term Amid Trade Wars
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala secures a second term as WTO chief, facing challenges as trade tensions between the U.S. and China escalate. Despite limited progress under Biden, Okonjo-Iweala aims to address trade frictions using WTO's platform. Her tenure coincides with Donald Trump's return to the U.S. presidency.
World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been reappointed for a second term, coinciding with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming administration. Analysts forecast a challenging path for the WTO, as trade wars loom with Trump's threats of tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China.
Okonjo-Iweala, renowned for her historic appointment in 2021 as the WTO's first female and African director-general, received widespread backing. She aimed to complete "unfinished business" upon her reappointment, with no opposing candidates. Her appointment was expedited to prevent potential obstruction by Trump.
Even during Biden's presidency, WTO negotiations saw limited progress, though some deals were achieved in Geneva in 2022. Efforts to revamp the WTO's dispute settlement system have faltered, with challenges anticipated as Trump's trade team targets China's developing country status. However, Okonjo-Iweala is poised to keep the WTO relevant by addressing trade tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping's Globalization Pitch at APEC Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions
Banxico's Strategic Rate Cuts: A Balancing Act Amid Inflation and Trade Tensions
Britain's Inflation Challenge: Tariffs, Spending, and Economic Uncertainty
China Expands EU Dairy Subsidy Investigation Amid Trade Tensions
Switzerland Faces Trade Tensions: Trump's Tariff Proposals Stir Concerns