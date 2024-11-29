Left Menu

Syrian Insurgents Make Strategic Gains Near Aleppo

Thousands of Syrian insurgents have advanced on government-held areas in the northwest, reaching Aleppo's outskirts and controlling several towns. Intense fighting, described as the largest since 2020, has resulted in significant territorial gains. The offensive coincides with other regional conflicts and has displaced thousands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, Syrian insurgents advanced on government-held territories in the country's northwest, reaching the outskirts of Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city. The insurgents claimed control over several strategic towns and villages, prompting fierce battles against government forces.

Syria's state media reported that insurgent-fired projectiles struck Aleppo University's student accommodations, resulting in four deaths, including two students. Public transportation faced disruptions as routes to the city were altered to avoid conflict zones.

The insurgent offensive, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, marks the largest opposition attack on the city since 2016. Activists report that airstrikes target insurgent positions, and clashes continue across over 50 seized villages, leaving dozens dead on both sides.

Latest News

