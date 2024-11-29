Syrian Insurgents Make Strategic Gains Near Aleppo

In a significant development, Syrian insurgents advanced on government-held territories in the country's northwest, reaching the outskirts of Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city. The insurgents claimed control over several strategic towns and villages, prompting fierce battles against government forces.

Syria's state media reported that insurgent-fired projectiles struck Aleppo University's student accommodations, resulting in four deaths, including two students. Public transportation faced disruptions as routes to the city were altered to avoid conflict zones.

The insurgent offensive, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, marks the largest opposition attack on the city since 2016. Activists report that airstrikes target insurgent positions, and clashes continue across over 50 seized villages, leaving dozens dead on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)