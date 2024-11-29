BJP Accuses Himachal Government of Evading Accountability

In a scathing critique, BJP leader Randhir Sharma blasted the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government for trimming the Assembly's winter session to four days, accusing it of dodging tough questions from the opposition.

At a press conference, Sharma charged the government with tarnishing the state's national image and argued that the truncated session serves to mislead the public.

He highlighted inconsistencies in session durations and criticized celebrations marking two years of governance, asserting a lack of substantial achievements by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)