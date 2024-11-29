Left Menu

BJP Accuses Himachal Government of Evading Accountability

Himachal Pradesh BJP leader Randhir Sharma criticized the Congress-led government for shortening the winter Assembly session to four days, alleging a ploy to escape opposition scrutiny. Sharma also questioned the celebratory events marking the government’s tenure and announced plans to reveal the government’s alleged failures.

Shimla | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:14 IST
  India

In a scathing critique, BJP leader Randhir Sharma blasted the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government for trimming the Assembly's winter session to four days, accusing it of dodging tough questions from the opposition.

At a press conference, Sharma charged the government with tarnishing the state's national image and argued that the truncated session serves to mislead the public.

He highlighted inconsistencies in session durations and criticized celebrations marking two years of governance, asserting a lack of substantial achievements by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

