Iran's Nuclear Ambitions Escalate: Tensions and Diplomacy

In a significant development, Iran plans to initiate uranium enrichment using advanced centrifuges at its key nuclear sites, Fordo and Natanz, according to a report from the United Nations nuclear watchdog on Friday.

This announcement, which intensifies the already soaring regional tensions over Tehran's nuclear ambitions, reportedly comes as Iran currently enriches uranium at levels near weapons-grade.

The International Atomic Energy Agency detailed Iran's intent to enrich uranium to 5 per cent purity, offering a strategic diplomatic overture amidst its complex dealings with Western powers and the forthcoming administration under President-elect Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)