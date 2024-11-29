Romania's Presidential Election in Limbo: Awaited Court Verdict

On Friday, Romania's constitutional court announced a postponement in its decision regarding the November 24 presidential election's legitimacy. The court is expected to reach a verdict on December 2, just one day after the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The delay is due to a request from a defeated conservative candidate who has called for an annulment and recount of the 9.46 million ballots cast during the first round.

This decision could have significant implications for the political landscape, adding tension to the electoral process as Romania awaits the court's final word.

(With inputs from agencies.)