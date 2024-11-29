Left Menu

India-China Pact: Restoring Peaceful Patrolling in Ladakh

India and China have implemented a new agreement regarding patrolling in the Depsang and Demchok areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. The agreement, finalized on October 21, 2023, aims for mutual disengagement and the resumption of patrolling activities following longstanding practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:05 IST
India-China Pact: Restoring Peaceful Patrolling in Ladakh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and China have commenced the execution of a newly ratified agreement on patrolling procedures in Depsang and Demchok, areas situated along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. This initiative follows the finalized pact on October 21, aiming to ease tensions in historically friction-laden zones.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, reaffirmed in the Lok Sabha that both nations have consented to resume conventional patrolling and grazing activities as per agreed modalities. The arrangement promises to uphold prior disengagement agreements across the region.

Further reinforcing this diplomatic stride, the Indian and Chinese armies have commenced joint patrolling, with continued troop presence intended to ultimately facilitate broader de-escalation. Leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, have endorsed the agreement, signaling a commitment to normalize bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024