India-China Pact: Restoring Peaceful Patrolling in Ladakh

India and China have commenced the execution of a newly ratified agreement on patrolling procedures in Depsang and Demchok, areas situated along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. This initiative follows the finalized pact on October 21, aiming to ease tensions in historically friction-laden zones.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, reaffirmed in the Lok Sabha that both nations have consented to resume conventional patrolling and grazing activities as per agreed modalities. The arrangement promises to uphold prior disengagement agreements across the region.

Further reinforcing this diplomatic stride, the Indian and Chinese armies have commenced joint patrolling, with continued troop presence intended to ultimately facilitate broader de-escalation. Leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, have endorsed the agreement, signaling a commitment to normalize bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)