Recognizing 'Dev Bhumi': The Birthplace of Sanskrit Pioneer Panini

Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, has called for the birthplace of the renowned Sanskrit grammarian Panini to be recognized as 'Dev Bhumi'. Speaking at the Panini Tapobhumi Conference in the Arghakhanchi district, Oli emphasized the government's commitment to transforming the area into a prominent religious and tourist attraction.

The conference celebrated Panini's lasting impact on Sanskrit grammar. It's believed that around 400 BC, Panini engaged in profound meditation at the Siddheshwar pond in the region, seeking spiritual enlightenment through intensive ascetic practices.

Highlighting the cultural heritage, Oli stated, "There is no doubt that the great Sanskrit grammarian Panini was born here, and we should recognize this holy place as 'Dev Bhumi'— the land of gods—where Sanskrit knowledge emerged." The event was attended by prominent figures, including Lumbini Chief Minister Chetanath Acharya, Sanskrit scholars, and political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)