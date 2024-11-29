Germany on High Alert for Election Interference

Germany's domestic intelligence agency, the BfV, has established a task force aimed at thwarting foreign state interference in the upcoming federal election. Heightened concerns of Russian-backed activities, such as espionage and sabotage, were raised last month.

The agency anticipates attempts involving disinformation, cyberattacks, and other disruptive tactics ahead of the February 23 election, following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition. Russia is perceived as having a vested interest in shaping the election outcome amid its ongoing war in Ukraine, and other actors may also be observed.

The BfV warns of potential psychological impacts on voters and political figures from sabotage acts and emphasizes the threat of misleading narratives intending to fracture German society. Bolstering vigilance, Germany remains a major Ukraine ally amid its escalating tensions with Russia.

