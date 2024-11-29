Diplomacy Under Tension: Taiwan Leader's Pacific Tour Sparks Controversy

China has issued a stern warning to the United States, urging 'utmost caution' in handling relations with Taiwan as its President, Lai Ching-te, embarks on a significant Pacific voyage, including sensitive stopovers in Hawaii and Guam.

Amidst China's claims over Taiwan and opposition to foreign interactions, the U.S. State Department defended Lai's transits as routine, in line with longstanding practices. The department denounced any provocative pretexts against these unofficial visits while reaffirming commitment to the One-China policy.

Taiwan predicts potential Chinese military exercises as Lai's trip unfolds. His agenda includes stops at Taiwan-friendly nations in the Pacific, sparking regional security anxieties. As China reiterates calls for peaceful reunification, Lai continues advocating for Taiwan's diplomatic outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)