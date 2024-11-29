Left Menu

Diplomacy at Crossroads: EU and Iran Strive for Compromise Before Trump Hits the White House

European and Iranian officials are striving to initiate serious talks on Iran's nuclear program before Donald Trump returns to the U.S. presidency. In light of mounting tensions, the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal are pushing for diplomacy, yet face challenges with Iran's eagerness to negotiate.

29-11-2024
In Geneva, European and Iranian officials held meetings on Friday aimed at paving the way for substantive talks on Iran's contentious nuclear program before Donald Trump assumes office in January. The discussions follow Tehran's ire over a European-supported U.N. resolution critical of Iran's cooperation with the nuclear watchdog.

Iran's ex-ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency and current deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, acknowledged on social media an agreement to resume diplomatic dialogue. Though no significant breakthroughs were reported, Iranian eagerness for diplomacy was noted by a European official.

The anticipated return of Trump, known for his stringent policies on Iran, adds urgency to the European efforts. Amidst escalating tensions, European diplomats stress the importance of engaging with Tehran, although trust issues persist following a critical IAEA resolution against Iran.

