Bosnia, IAEA Advance Safer Paediatric Imaging with New Radiation Protection System

Bosnia and Herzegovina is partnering with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to strengthen radiation protection for children in medical imaging, marking a significant step toward safer paediatric healthcare. The initiative spans six major hospitals and introduces a systematic, evidence-based approach to ensure young patients receive only the minimum radiation dose necessary for accurate diagnostics and effective treatment.

Strengthening Radiation Protection in Paediatric Care

Radiation protection is a foundational requirement in all medical uses of ionizing radiation—from X-rays to CT scans to advanced treatment procedures. While these technologies are essential for diagnosing illnesses and planning interventions, children are more vulnerable to radiation because of their developing tissues and longer lifetime exposure risk.

The IAEA supports Member States in implementing safety frameworks that prevent unnecessary exposure while ensuring diagnostic quality remains high. Through this collaboration, Bosnia and Herzegovina is developing diagnostic reference levels (DRLs) tailored specifically for paediatric patients. DRLs help medical teams determine safe, appropriate radiation levels for imaging children at different ages, sizes and clinical needs.

A National Priority for Paediatric Radiation Safety

According to Adnan Beganović from the Clinical Center of Sarajevo University, the project marks the first time Bosnia and Herzegovina has formally elevated paediatric imaging as a national priority.

“This project has had a meaningful impact, particularly in raising awareness and introducing practical measures for the protection of paediatric patients,” he said.The initiative has already influenced new hospital protocols and encouraged further improvements in radiation protection policies nationwide.

Implementing Dose Tracking and National Surveys

Through the IAEA technical cooperation programme, hospitals have begun:

Installing dose tracking systems

Conducting national surveys of radiation doses in paediatric CT scans

Collecting country-specific data to replace reliance on generalized international studies

This shift enables Bosnia and Herzegovina to base its paediatric radiological protocols on locally relevant evidence, improving precision and safety for children across its healthcare system.

Innovative Use of 3D-Printed Phantoms

As part of the scientific assessments, medical teams used phantoms—specialized objects that simulate human tissue—to refine imaging practices. For the project, hospitals created new paediatric head and anthropomorphic phantoms using 3D-printing technology. These custom-made phantoms mirror the anatomical characteristics and proportions of child patients, enabling more accurate evaluations of imaging equipment and radiation doses.

Building Expertise Through Training and Technical Support

Approximately 25 medical physicists, radiologists and radiographers participated in IAEA-led training courses that focused on:

Justification of paediatric imaging

Optimization of imaging protocols

Tailored dose calculation for children of varying ages and sizes

The programme also provided new dosimetry equipment, further strengthening national capabilities. The IAEA has a longstanding history of supporting Bosnia and Herzegovina in enhancing the safety and quality of medical uses of ionizing radiation.

IAEA Commends Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Leadership

Jing Zhang, Director of the IAEA’s Technical Cooperation Division for Europe and Central Asia, emphasized the significance of the country’s achievements:

“Protecting children from unnecessary radiation exposure is a priority for the IAEA. Bosnia and Herzegovina’s commitment sets an important example of how national priorities, combined with international support, can lead to lasting improvements in patient safety.”

The project is expected to continue shaping safer paediatric imaging practices, building a foundation for long-term improvements in diagnostic accuracy, radiation protection awareness and patient-centered care.