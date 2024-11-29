Left Menu

Ukraine's NATO Invitation: A Strategic Move Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called on NATO counterparts to invite Kyiv to join the alliance. Although Ukraine accepts it cannot join until the war ends, an invitation would signal resistance to Russian goals. No consensus exists among NATO's member countries for extending such an invitation.

Updated: 29-11-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:23 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has issued a call for NATO counterparts to extend an invitation for Kyiv to join the alliance during an upcoming meeting in Brussels. This request is part of a strategic 'victory plan' articulated by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to combat the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The letter urges NATO to take a proactive stance, illustrating to Russian President Vladimir Putin that his objective to prevent Ukraine from joining the alliance is unattainable. Despite NATO's acknowledgment of Ukraine's path to membership, no official invitation has been made.

Currently, there is no consensus within NATO's 32-member alliance regarding Ukraine's inclusion, but Sybiha argues that an invitation would be an adequate response to Russia's increasing aggression and involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, including the deployment of North Korean troops.

