Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has issued a call for NATO counterparts to extend an invitation for Kyiv to join the alliance during an upcoming meeting in Brussels. This request is part of a strategic 'victory plan' articulated by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to combat the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The letter urges NATO to take a proactive stance, illustrating to Russian President Vladimir Putin that his objective to prevent Ukraine from joining the alliance is unattainable. Despite NATO's acknowledgment of Ukraine's path to membership, no official invitation has been made.

Currently, there is no consensus within NATO's 32-member alliance regarding Ukraine's inclusion, but Sybiha argues that an invitation would be an adequate response to Russia's increasing aggression and involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, including the deployment of North Korean troops.

