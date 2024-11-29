Congress to Commemorate Century of Belgaum Session with Grand Rally

The Congress party has announced plans to commemorate the centenary of its 1924 Belgaum session, where Mahatma Gandhi served as president, with an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) session and a large rally in Karnataka.

In a press conference, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, accompanied by senior leader Jairam Ramesh, stated that the CWC gathered to deliberate on the present political scenario in India. The meeting was attended by CWC members, permanent and special invitees, as well as chief ministers and deputy chief ministers, totaling 81 participants.

The CWC engaged in in-depth discussions on the country's political climate, including a review of recent assembly elections. The party decided to form internal committees dedicated to scrutinizing electoral outcomes and organizational strategies at the block and district levels. Venugopal confirmed the plans for the Belgaum session anniversary celebrations, scheduled to feature a comprehensive CWC session and a significant rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)