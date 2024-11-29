Congress Strategizes Future Post-Election Review

Left Menu

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) evaluated recent assembly election outcomes, deciding to establish committees to address electoral and organizational issues. Key discussions included Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's victory in Wayanad, the demand for Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, questionable election practices in Haryana, and plans to honor Mahatma Gandhi's 1924 presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:54 IST
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) convened to dissect the party's performance in recent assembly polls and outlined plans for internal committees to tackle electoral and organizational hurdles at the block and district levels. During a press briefing, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal noted the presence of 81 attendees at the meeting.

Venugopal highlighted the enthusiasm generated by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's significant victory in the Wayanad by-election, where she clinched the Lok Sabha seat with a substantial margin over her CPI opponent. The party also remains committed to advocating for the restoration of complete statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

Reflecting on the election outcomes, the CWC acknowledged irregularities in Haryana, and criticized the unexpected results in Maharashtra as a potential case of electoral manipulation. Meanwhile, plans are underway to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 1924 Congress presidency with a grand celebration in Belagavi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

