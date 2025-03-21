Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Remarks on Alcohol and Religion in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

Conflict arises as BJP MLA Sunil Sharma raises concerns over AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's comments linking alcohol and Hinduism. National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq supports inquiry into misuse of state funds, while Malik accuses BJP of hypocrisy on religious sentiments and alcohol promotion in Jammu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:24 IST
J-K LoP and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, BJP MLA Sunil Sharma expressed deep concerns over remarks made by AAP MLA Mehraj Malik that allegedly hurt Hindu sentiments. The Leader of Opposition accused Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of encouraging such comments in the legislative house.

Sharma's concerns pertained to Malik's controversial statements about Hinduism and alcohol consumption. He criticized the suggestion that Hindus are primarily associated with alcohol, stating that such remarks are damaging. While addressing accusations by National Conference and J-K Congress regarding chartered flight expenses, Sharma indicated the government's purported involvement.

Meanwhile, National Conference's Tanvir Sadiq condemned Malik's religious angle on alcoholism, labeling it a societal issue. Sadiq called for transparency on state funds used for chartered flights. Malik, on accusing BJP of promoting alcohol, pointed out inconsistencies in their religious stance, citing examples in Katra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

