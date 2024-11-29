Left Menu

Congress to Commemorate Gandhi's Historic Presidency at 1924 Belgaum Session's Centennial

The Congress Working Committee announced plans to mark the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency at the 1924 Belgaum session. A resolution has been passed, and celebrations are set for this December. The committee also reviewed the party's unexpected defeat in the Maharashtra elections, attributing it to targeted manipulation.

Representative image. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has announced plans to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency during the plenary session at Belgaum in 1924. This historic event, being the only Congress session presided over by Gandhi, will be celebrated this December with an extended Working Committee and a massive rally in Belagavi.

The CWC, as addressed by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, has passed a resolution to honor this occasion. Simultaneously, the committee has acknowledged the party's unanticipated and disappointing performance in the recent Maharashtra elections. The electoral results were described as a 'clear case of targeted manipulation,' following their significant losses, with Congress securing just 16 out of 288 assembly seats.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance triumphed in the Maharashtra elections with 132 seats, outpacing the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi, whose allies, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), secured only 20 and 10 seats respectively. The pivotal CWC meeting, held at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, witnessed the presence of key members including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and prominent leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

