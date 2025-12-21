Vajpayee Centennial: Celebrating the Legacy of an Unwavering Leader

At a recent event commemorating the centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan lauded the former prime minister's impactful leadership and adherence to democratic principles. Radhakrishnan insisted that Vajpayee's legacy is a testament to leadership rooted in service, responsibility, and commitment to the populace.

Radhakrishnan remarked that Vajpayee was a remarkable figure who left an indelible mark on modern Indian politics. He heralded Vajpayee's unwavering integrity, intellect, and dedication, noting that his leadership embodied a harmonious blend of strength and compassion, qualities that continue to inspire national development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Vice President also noted Vajpayee's pioneering initiatives, such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and the Golden Quadrilateral project, which aided infrastructure and economic growth in states like Tamil Nadu. Vajpayee's influence extends beyond politics, united by his respect for cultural pluralism and dialogue.