Georgia's EU Ambitions Freeze Sparks Protests
Pro-EU Georgians are protesting after the ruling party halted EU accession talks until 2028. The freeze has sparked widespread anger, with opposition calling it unconstitutional. Thousands took to the streets, leading to clashes with police. The EU ambassador criticized the government's pro-Russian and authoritarian ways.
Pro-European Union Georgians assembled for a second night of protests on Friday, responding to the government's suspension of EU accession talks until 2028. The move disrupts a long-standing national quest.
The decision to freeze EU membership talks, met with public outrage, saw thousands protest in Tbilisi, with clashes involving water cannons and riot police. Citizens, carrying EU and Georgian flags, once again gathered at the Soviet-era parliament on Friday to continue voicing their discontent.
Opposition figure Elene Khoshtaria, injured during Thursday's altercations, urged international support for Georgians committed to European values, as the nation's constitution enshrines EU membership as a goal. Government's stance spurred criticism from ministries, education institutions, and business groups, pointing to deteriorating relations with the West.
