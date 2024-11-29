Georgia's EU Ambitions Freeze Sparks Protests

Pro-European Union Georgians assembled for a second night of protests on Friday, responding to the government's suspension of EU accession talks until 2028. The move disrupts a long-standing national quest.

The decision to freeze EU membership talks, met with public outrage, saw thousands protest in Tbilisi, with clashes involving water cannons and riot police. Citizens, carrying EU and Georgian flags, once again gathered at the Soviet-era parliament on Friday to continue voicing their discontent.

Opposition figure Elene Khoshtaria, injured during Thursday's altercations, urged international support for Georgians committed to European values, as the nation's constitution enshrines EU membership as a goal. Government's stance spurred criticism from ministries, education institutions, and business groups, pointing to deteriorating relations with the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)