Left Menu

Georgia's EU Ambitions Freeze Sparks Protests

Pro-EU Georgians are protesting after the ruling party halted EU accession talks until 2028. The freeze has sparked widespread anger, with opposition calling it unconstitutional. Thousands took to the streets, leading to clashes with police. The EU ambassador criticized the government's pro-Russian and authoritarian ways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:46 IST
Georgia's EU Ambitions Freeze Sparks Protests

Pro-European Union Georgians assembled for a second night of protests on Friday, responding to the government's suspension of EU accession talks until 2028. The move disrupts a long-standing national quest.

The decision to freeze EU membership talks, met with public outrage, saw thousands protest in Tbilisi, with clashes involving water cannons and riot police. Citizens, carrying EU and Georgian flags, once again gathered at the Soviet-era parliament on Friday to continue voicing their discontent.

Opposition figure Elene Khoshtaria, injured during Thursday's altercations, urged international support for Georgians committed to European values, as the nation's constitution enshrines EU membership as a goal. Government's stance spurred criticism from ministries, education institutions, and business groups, pointing to deteriorating relations with the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024