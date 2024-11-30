Controversy Erupts Over EVMs in Maharashtra Elections

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Chief Sharad Pawar has stirred debate by alleging discrepancies in Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) results from the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Despite lacking direct evidence, Pawar claims these issues have made people restless, further complicating the political climate.

Pawar expressed concern about unheeded opposition voices in Parliament, highlighting that the core principles of parliamentary democracy are not being observed. This disregard, he argues, necessitates outreach to the public for better awareness.

Meanwhile, the Congress Working Committee has accused the Election Commission of compromising electoral integrity, announcing plans for a "national movement" to address the public's waning confidence in fair electoral processes. The recent elections saw Congress-led MVA suffer losses, intensifying scrutiny on EVM reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)