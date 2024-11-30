Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over EVMs in Maharashtra Elections

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar raises concerns about discrepancies in EVM votes during Maharashtra elections, though lacking concrete proof. Opposition leaders, including Congress, criticize the Election Commission's handling of the process, urging a national movement for electoral integrity after the setback in recent state polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:28 IST
Controversy Erupts Over EVMs in Maharashtra Elections
NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Chief Sharad Pawar has stirred debate by alleging discrepancies in Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) results from the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Despite lacking direct evidence, Pawar claims these issues have made people restless, further complicating the political climate.

Pawar expressed concern about unheeded opposition voices in Parliament, highlighting that the core principles of parliamentary democracy are not being observed. This disregard, he argues, necessitates outreach to the public for better awareness.

Meanwhile, the Congress Working Committee has accused the Election Commission of compromising electoral integrity, announcing plans for a "national movement" to address the public's waning confidence in fair electoral processes. The recent elections saw Congress-led MVA suffer losses, intensifying scrutiny on EVM reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024