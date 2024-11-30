Political Tensions Flare: BJP and Congress Clash Over EC 'Kutta' Remark

In a fiery exchange, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla rebuked Congress leader Bhai Jagtap for his contentious 'kutta' remark directed at the Election Commission (EC). Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla criticized the Congress party for allegedly insulting the nation's constitutional institutions and sowing distrust about the EC's integrity.

Poonawalla argued that questioning the EC has become habitual for the Congress, noting selective criticism depending on election outcomes. Meanwhile, Congress leader Jagtap doubled down on his remarks, accusing the EC of being overly influenced by government pressure and failing to bolster democratic values.

Jagtap further contended that democracy is suffering due to the EC's alleged sycophantic behavior, refusing to apologize for his statements. He underscored the need for transparency in electronic voting, citing unresolved concerns over VVPAT slip counting, leading to Supreme Court interventions and ongoing debates over Election Commission practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)