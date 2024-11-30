Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare: BJP and Congress Clash Over EC 'Kutta' Remark

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned Congress leader Bhai Jagtap's 'kutta' remark about the Election Commission, accusing Congress of undermining democratic institutions. Jagtap defended his stance, refusing to apologize and criticizing the EC for alleged bias. The controversy highlights political tensions amid debates over election integrity and EVM usage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:40 IST
Political Tensions Flare: BJP and Congress Clash Over EC 'Kutta' Remark
BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla rebuked Congress leader Bhai Jagtap for his contentious 'kutta' remark directed at the Election Commission (EC). Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla criticized the Congress party for allegedly insulting the nation's constitutional institutions and sowing distrust about the EC's integrity.

Poonawalla argued that questioning the EC has become habitual for the Congress, noting selective criticism depending on election outcomes. Meanwhile, Congress leader Jagtap doubled down on his remarks, accusing the EC of being overly influenced by government pressure and failing to bolster democratic values.

Jagtap further contended that democracy is suffering due to the EC's alleged sycophantic behavior, refusing to apologize for his statements. He underscored the need for transparency in electronic voting, citing unresolved concerns over VVPAT slip counting, leading to Supreme Court interventions and ongoing debates over Election Commission practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024