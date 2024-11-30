Left Menu

Ireland's Political Shuffle: Juggling Power Amid Economic Concerns

Ireland’s centre-right parties are poised for a return to power but may need a junior partner for stability. They face challenges from corporate tax threats under Trump, prolonged negotiations, and potential fragile coalitions, as smaller parties seek to influence the outcome under the single transferable vote system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:14 IST
Ireland's Political Shuffle: Juggling Power Amid Economic Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ireland's two major centre-right parties are projected to retain power post-election, yet securing a majority may necessitate a collaboration with a junior partner, casting doubts on the government's future stability.

As negotiations loom, these parties must navigate potential instability, compounded by President-elect Trump's corporate tax policies threatening Ireland's economic landscape. With Fine Gael and Fianna Fail at 21% and 19.5% respectively, they're slightly behind Sinn Fein's 21.1% in the exit poll.

Amidst this backdrop, the quest for a stable government hinges on enticing small centre-left parties or partners like Labour or the Social Democrats to bridge the gap to 88 seats for a majority. A coalition with multiple parties could prove fragile, but formal counting under the single transferable vote system may clarify seat distributions by Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024