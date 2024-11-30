Ireland's Political Shuffle: Juggling Power Amid Economic Concerns

Ireland's two major centre-right parties are projected to retain power post-election, yet securing a majority may necessitate a collaboration with a junior partner, casting doubts on the government's future stability.

As negotiations loom, these parties must navigate potential instability, compounded by President-elect Trump's corporate tax policies threatening Ireland's economic landscape. With Fine Gael and Fianna Fail at 21% and 19.5% respectively, they're slightly behind Sinn Fein's 21.1% in the exit poll.

Amidst this backdrop, the quest for a stable government hinges on enticing small centre-left parties or partners like Labour or the Social Democrats to bridge the gap to 88 seats for a majority. A coalition with multiple parties could prove fragile, but formal counting under the single transferable vote system may clarify seat distributions by Sunday.

