Ireland's Political Shuffle: Juggling Power Amid Economic Concerns
Ireland’s centre-right parties are poised for a return to power but may need a junior partner for stability. They face challenges from corporate tax threats under Trump, prolonged negotiations, and potential fragile coalitions, as smaller parties seek to influence the outcome under the single transferable vote system.
Ireland's two major centre-right parties are projected to retain power post-election, yet securing a majority may necessitate a collaboration with a junior partner, casting doubts on the government's future stability.
As negotiations loom, these parties must navigate potential instability, compounded by President-elect Trump's corporate tax policies threatening Ireland's economic landscape. With Fine Gael and Fianna Fail at 21% and 19.5% respectively, they're slightly behind Sinn Fein's 21.1% in the exit poll.
Amidst this backdrop, the quest for a stable government hinges on enticing small centre-left parties or partners like Labour or the Social Democrats to bridge the gap to 88 seats for a majority. A coalition with multiple parties could prove fragile, but formal counting under the single transferable vote system may clarify seat distributions by Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
