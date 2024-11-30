Left Menu

France's Budget Crisis: Political Tensions Surge with Far Right's Demands

France's 2025 budget faces instability with the far right pressuring Prime Minister Barnier's government for concessions. The budget aims to save 60 billion euros through tax and spending adjustments. Increased tensions threaten political stability, affecting French debt and pushing bond premiums to new highs.

The French government is embroiled in a tense standoff over the 2025 budget, with Finance Minister Antoine Armand expressing openness to improve the current draft, yet resisting pressure from Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) for further concessions.

Prime Minister Michel Barnier's minority government narrowly avoided a ratings downgrade, but persistent demands from both the right and left, aiming to trigger a no-confidence vote, loom large. The budget proposes significant austerity measures to reduce a spiraling deficit.

As the RN demands the government raise pensions and avoid medication reimbursement cuts, French markets react nervously, with bond risk premiums spiking. The coming days could prove pivotal as Barnier's administration navigates this volatile political landscape.

