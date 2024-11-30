Left Menu

Ajmer Dargah Controversy: Court to Decide on Temple Dispute

The legal tussle over Ajmer Dargah, with claims of a Shiva temple at the site, enters court as Rajasthan officials emphasize adherence to judicial decisions. Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham criticizes Congress's appeasement politics and highlights efforts against cow smuggling, urging restraint from politicizing sensitive issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:18 IST
Ajmer Dargah Controversy: Court to Decide on Temple Dispute
Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing controversy surrounding Ajmer Sharif Dargah has escalated with a legal suit claiming the presence of a Shiva temple within its precincts. Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham noted that the matter is now before the court and asserted that the state government will comply with its decision.

Amid the heated political landscape, Minister Bedham criticized Congress for employing appeasement politics, emphasizing the need to preserve cultural identity and focus on state development. He also highlighted stringent measures enacted against cow smuggling under the current administration.

This statement follows a court petition by Hindu Sena alleging that Ajmer Sharif Dargah is a Shiva temple. Meanwhile, BJP's Vasudev Devnani called for restraint and urged not to politicize the issue, stressing faith centers' historical sensitivity and pending judicial outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024