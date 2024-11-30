Ajmer Dargah Controversy: Court to Decide on Temple Dispute
The legal tussle over Ajmer Dargah, with claims of a Shiva temple at the site, enters court as Rajasthan officials emphasize adherence to judicial decisions. Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham criticizes Congress's appeasement politics and highlights efforts against cow smuggling, urging restraint from politicizing sensitive issues.
- Country:
- India
The ongoing controversy surrounding Ajmer Sharif Dargah has escalated with a legal suit claiming the presence of a Shiva temple within its precincts. Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham noted that the matter is now before the court and asserted that the state government will comply with its decision.
Amid the heated political landscape, Minister Bedham criticized Congress for employing appeasement politics, emphasizing the need to preserve cultural identity and focus on state development. He also highlighted stringent measures enacted against cow smuggling under the current administration.
This statement follows a court petition by Hindu Sena alleging that Ajmer Sharif Dargah is a Shiva temple. Meanwhile, BJP's Vasudev Devnani called for restraint and urged not to politicize the issue, stressing faith centers' historical sensitivity and pending judicial outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Slams JMM-Congress for 'Appeasement Politics' in Jharkhand
Controversial Release: French Court Decision on Lebanese Militant
Kejriwal Challenges Trial Court Decision in Excise Policy Case
Delhi High Court Halts Trial Court Decision on AQIS Case Investigation
PM Modi Criticizes Congress for 'Appeasement Politics' Post-Election Victory