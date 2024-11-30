Ajmer Dargah Controversy: Court to Decide on Temple Dispute

The ongoing controversy surrounding Ajmer Sharif Dargah has escalated with a legal suit claiming the presence of a Shiva temple within its precincts. Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham noted that the matter is now before the court and asserted that the state government will comply with its decision.

Amid the heated political landscape, Minister Bedham criticized Congress for employing appeasement politics, emphasizing the need to preserve cultural identity and focus on state development. He also highlighted stringent measures enacted against cow smuggling under the current administration.

This statement follows a court petition by Hindu Sena alleging that Ajmer Sharif Dargah is a Shiva temple. Meanwhile, BJP's Vasudev Devnani called for restraint and urged not to politicize the issue, stressing faith centers' historical sensitivity and pending judicial outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)